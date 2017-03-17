Grand jury indicts Robert Fabian for Zuzu Verk's murder

Robert Fabian

ALPINE -- The boyfriend of Zuzu Verk, a college student who disappeared last year before her body was found in a shallow grave, has been indicted for her murder.

Robert Fabian was arrested in February after Verk, who was missing for five months, was found dead outside Alpine. Verk, 21, from Keller, was a student at Sul Ross State University and had last been seen at Fabian's apartment.

Zuzu Verk

A grand jury indicted Fabian Friday for her murder, and his bond has been increased to $750,000. He was previously charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a corpse.

An Arrest warrant revealed that Fabian told investigators he and Verk got into a "heated" argument when she came over for dinner on Oct. 11, 2016.

The document detailed how Fabian used his friend Chris Estrada's credit card to buy painting cloths on the night Zuzu disappeared. Her body was found with "thin plastic sheets that were consistent [with] the plastic painter's drop cloths purchased by Robert at the Dollar General," the warrant states.

Estrada has also been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. There is not word yet if his charges will change.

DEVELOPING: Robert Fabian, suspect in #zuzuverk disappearance & death, just indicted for MURDER. Bond increased to 750k @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/KpugZm4twB — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) March 17, 2017

G jury reconvened this a.m. Before, Fabian only faced corpse tampering. His friend Chris Estrada still jailed too #zuzuverk @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/cxagrPdZus — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) March 17, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV