Kids found safe after SUV stolen

HOUSTON – A Houston mom is back home with her three young kids after the car they were sleeping in was stolen from a southwest Houston gas station early Monday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., Corena Thomas could finally exhale after the longest two-and-a-half hours of her life.

“I was relieved and oh-so-happy,” said Thomas, who said she was with police when she got the news that her kids had been found. “As soon as they called me, I rushed up here right away just to reassure my babies were OK. I don’t even care about the car. I just want my kids.”

Thomas says her two sons, ages 7 and 8, and her 4-year-old daughter, were sleeping in the back of her SUV when she pulled up to the gas pump at the Shell on Beechnut and Sam Houston Tollway around 2 a.m.

When Thomas went inside, she left the engine running.

“It was literally less than two minutes,” said Thomas. “I went in the store, swiped my card, came out, my car was gone.”

Surveillance video from the store shows a grey car pull up, a man getting out, running over to Thomas’ SUV, jumping in, and follow the grey car out of the parking lot.

The video timestamp shows Thomas walking out of the store 13 seconds later, looking around the parking lot.

“I instantly freaked out cause I was worried about my kids’ well-being,” said Thomas.

More than two hours later and two miles away, a break, when a Houston police lieutenant searching for the SUV checked a shopping center at Bellaire and Wilcrest.

“The overnight maintenance man flagged him down said he was taking the trash out back when he observed a car next to the dumpster with three children sleeping in it,” said Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD.

Houston firefighters evaluated the three kids as a precaution and determined they had not been harmed.

In fact, Thomas says her kids slept through the entire event.

“No, they didn’t know anything,” said Thomas.

Houston Police were still looking for the suspects as of noon Monday.

