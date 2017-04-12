Girl caught in the middle of gang-related shooting in SW Houston

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - An 11-year-old girl and two teen boys were rushed to the hospital after they were wounded in what investigators believe is a gang-related shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. near the corner of Renwick Drive and Gulfton Street.

The victims were walking between an apartment complex and a strip mall when the suspects drove by and opened fire.

Investigators say the 15 and 16-year-old victims are known gang members. It appears the young girl may have simply been with them and got caught in the gunfire.

Shoppers at supermarket nearby heard the gunfire and attempted to help the injured teens.

"I just feel uncomfortable, there's no security," said Marlene Perez, who was grocery shopping with her 8-year-old daughter. "Where are the parents?"

According to police, the 11-year-old girl was shot in the arm. All three victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are checking nearby businesses for surveillance video.

