Pastor charged with sexually abusing children at Fort Worth church

Jose Francisco Bernal

HURST -- Police have arrested a Hurst pastor for two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Jose Francisco Bernal, 52, was arrested Wednesday at his home in North Richland Hills.

Two adult females told police that Bernal abused them when they were juveniles and living in Hurst between 2007 and 2013. Bernal was their pastor at the Tabernaculo De Vida Pentecostal Church in Fort Worth.

Bernal is in the Hurst jail with his bond set at a total of $100,000.

If you have any information about Bernal or more victims, call Sgt. Lonnie Brazzel at (817) 788-7175.

© 2017 WFAA-TV