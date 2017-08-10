Ingleside man shoots mother before turning gun on himself

INGLESIDE, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Ingleside Police are investigating a murder suicide that occurred Wednesday evening at a residence in the 2300 block of Kenny Lane.

Police said it was just after 8 p.m. when they went to the residence to do a welfare check on 74-year-old Barbara Maley. They had received a call from Christy Hopkins, Maley's daughter, stating that her brother had called her and told her he'd killed their mom.

Hopkins told police her brother sounded suicidal and is mentally ill, and may have just been hallucinating. She said he was an Army veteran suffering from severe PTSD.

When officers arrived and reached the driveway of Maley's residence, they heard a gunshot. Officers entered the residence and found Maley's body inside. She had died from a gunshot wound.

In the back bedroom of the residence, officers located her son, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police determined that he had shot Maley and then turned the gun on himself.

Neighbors described Maley as a kind and loving woman.

© 2017 KIII-TV