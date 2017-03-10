Irving PD catch man who tied dog to dumpster

IRVING -- Police in Irving have found the man they believe is responsible for killing a dog and leaving him tied to a dumpster.

The dog, believed to be a 3-year-old pit bull mix, was found behind a dentist’s office on West Irving Boulevard Feb. 26, tied to a blue dumpster and stabbed.

Irving Police say they received multiple tips and identified the suspect as 60-year-old, Joseph Ray Schell.

Police would not say how many times the dog had been stabbed. But employees of nearby businesses who chose not to be quoted on camera said the attack was brutal and the number of stab wounds is in the dozens.

Schell is currently in the Irving City Jail on a charge of Cruelty to Nonlivestock Animals.

Surveillance images show a man between 40 and 50 years of age, 5'8" with a thin build, walking with the dog in the area.

“He actually commits the crime and I think comes back and forth a few times and either goes back to watch it or check on it, something. So he spends quite a while,” said Irving Police officer James McLellan, describing the surveillance video that was recovered.

He says two investigators are assigned to the case because police are understandably concerned.



“You know, is this a one-time thing or is this someone’s disturbing pastime?” he asked.



Police, after recovering the surveillance video and others from a nearby business, have been canvassing the neighborhood hoping to identify the suspect or even find someone who might recognize the dog.

With no developments since the late February incident, they went public Thursday hoping someone can lead them to the suspect.

“There seems to be a kind of cold, calculated manner in which this was done,” said McLellan. “So that’s one of our greatest concerns. What was the motive behind this? Has this person done this before? And is this person of such a mindset that he would try this on a person? So we really need to get this guy identified and get him in custody.”



