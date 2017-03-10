Irving PD looking for suspect after dog tied to dumpster, stabbed

Suspect in dog's murder seen in surveillance video (Irving PD)

IRVING -- Police in Irving are looking for the man they believe is responsible for killing a dog and leaving him tied to a dumpster.

The dog, believed to be a 3-year-old pit bull mix, was found behind a dentist’s office on West Irving Boulevard Feb. 26, tied to a blue dumpster and stabbed.

Police would not say how many times the dog had been stabbed. But employees of nearby businesses who chose not to be quoted on camera said the attack was brutal and the number of stab wounds is in the dozens.

Surveillance images show a man between 40 and 50 years of age, 5'8" with a thin build, walking with the dog in the area.

“He actually commits the crime and I think comes back and forth a few times and either goes back to watch it or check on it, something. So he spends quite a while,” said Irving Police officer James McLellan, describing the surveillance video that was recovered.

He says two investigators are assigned to the case because police are understandably concerned.



“You know, is this a one-time thing or is this someone’s disturbing pastime?” he asked.



Police, after recovering the surveillance video and others from a nearby business, have been canvassing the neighborhood hoping to identify the suspect or even find someone who might recognize the dog.

With no developments since the late February incident, they went public Thursday hoping someone can lead them to the suspect.

“There seems to be a kind of cold, calculated manner in which this was done,” said McLellan. “So that’s one of our greatest concerns. What was the motive behind this? Has this person done this before? And is this person of such a mindset that he would try this on a person? So we really need to get this guy identified and get him in custody.”



The DFW Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the person who killed the dog. The reward may be divided if multiple useful tips are received.



Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 17-4507. Additionally, tips may be submitted via email at ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

© 2017 WFAA-TV