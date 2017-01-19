Ashley Zhao murder hearing: Parents in court after hospital delay

MASSILLON, Ohio -- The parents accused in the death of their 5-year-old daughter were back in court Thursday after an unexpected delay.

The hearing was slated to begin at 11 a.m., but was temporarily halted because one of the defendants, Liang Zhao, was taken to the emergency room. The judge told members of the media that Zhao had fallen while trying to get out of the transportation van in shackles.

Zhao had a wound on his face when the hearing began shortly after noon.

Suspect Liang Zhao in court with facial injury.

During the brief court session, both Mingming Chen and Zhao waived their right to hold a preliminary hearing.

The matter will now be bound over to a Stark County grand jury.

Chen and Zhao are being held on $5 million bond in the Stark County Jail after their child, Ashley Zhao, was found dead in Ang's Asian Cuisine restaurant last week.

Ashley's body was found concealed inside the Jackson Township eatery after her parents had initially reported her as missing.

Chen is accused of first-degree murder and felonious assault. Zhao is accused of complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

According to investigators, Ashley died when her mother allegedly struck her in the head several times.

