Man arrested in connection to fatal accident on Traditions Dr

BRYAN, TEXAS -- - A College Station man has been charged in the death of man who was killed in a rollover accident.

On Feb. 21 Michael Augustus Krause, 18, turned himself into authorities, and was arrested on two counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter. The counts are linked to a wreck that occurred on Jan. 28, 2017 on the 3300 block of Traditions Drive in Bryan.

According to police, Krause was driving a 2001 Chevy truck at a high rate of speed when he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The driver and two passengers were transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital. A 22 year old male passenger an a 19 year old passenger were admitted for non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as 21 year old Robert Lukas Collins of Bryan.

