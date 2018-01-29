Man who shot, decapitated Port Arthur man in Brazoria County in 2016 gets life in prison

Zachary Foyt, left, received life in prison for the 2016 shooting death and decaptitation in Brazoria County of Jubal Alexander, of Port Arthur.

ANGLETON - The man who shot and then decapitated a Port Arthur man in Brazoria County almost two years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Zachary Foyt was sentenced by a Brazoria County jury to life in prison and fined $10,000 in the grisly death of Jubal Alexander.

Alexander's decapitated body was found in May 2016 in his pickup truck in Brazoria County.

His head was never recovered.

Prosecutors say that Foyt did not know Alexander before he fatally shot him and then decapitated him.

They say that Foyt wanted to kill someone for the power of it and that he took Alexander's head to conceal evidence.

