Montgomery County softball coach charged with sexually assaulting a child

Juan “Manny” Corona, 44, was arrested last week and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child. (Montgomery County Precinct 3)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS - A well-known softball coach in Montgomery County has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old and investigators are concerned there could be other victims.

Juan “Manny” Corona, 44, was arrested last week and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child.

He’s known to kids as “Coach Manny” and has been coaching softball for over 17 years, the last 10 in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office said Corona had also been giving private lessons at the South Montgomery County Softball League located off Pruitt Road.

“Mr. Corona had been entrusted by parents even to pick up their children from school to take them to private lessons. These are the times that the sexual assaults would occur,” investigators say.

They say he would threaten that something would happen to them or they could not play for the team if the child told anyone.

Investigators say it’s “very rare that they only target one child,” so they are urging parents of children who’ve had contact with Corona to talk with them.

Precinct 3 offers the following advice for parents:

If your child is going to an event, coaching, or instruction, and you are able, go with your child; if you are unable to go to the instruction, make sure that your child is never alone with the instructors. Even in this case when other students, friends or family were around the assaults did not happen.

Make sure to create that open dialog with your child to try to make them as comfortable as possible to talk when these things happen.

Child predators are con artists, manipulators and they will manipulate both the parent and the child to gain that trust.

Corona remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Precinct 3 at 281-364-4211.

