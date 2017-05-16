Mother's Day murder suspect's best friend: 'He loved his mother'

Josh Webb appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, May 16. (Photo: KGW)

Warning: Graphic details

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Curtis Strandy became emotional as he talked about his best friend, Joshua Webb.

It was moments after Webb, 36, appeared via video conference at the Clackamas County Courthouse.

He sat hunched over and quiet. It was his first time facing a judge. Webb is accused of decapitating his mother, Tina Webb, on Mother’s Day at their Colton home. Then, investigators said, he walked into the Estacada Harvest Market by Thriftway covered in blood, holding his mother's head and a knife. Police said he stabbed Michael Wagner repeatedly. Wagner is an employee at the store.

Court documents show an animal was also hurt. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a family dog was found dead at the home in Colton.

“Yeah it's hard,” said Strandy. “It's all said.”

Strandy said he's known Webb since they were kids. He describes Webb as "the nicest guy he knows."

“He took care of me when I was a kid. When I needed him he's always been there. If you ask anything he'd take his shirt of his back for you. He was a friend. He was an honest person,” Strandy said.

Strandy never saw this coming.

“He loved his mother. Everything he said about her was great,” he said.

Strandy said Webb didn't have any mental health issues he knew of and didn't do drugs. He'd spoken to Webb just three days before Mother's Day.

Looking back, Strandy wishes he could have done something to help.

“I wish I would have been there or called him that day to help him when he needed me,” Strandy said.

Webb is expected to be back in court next week. He is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, attempted murder and animal abuse. All of them are felonies.

In Estacada, people continued to heal. The Thriftway is back open.

Wagner, the employee who was stabbed, is expected to recover.

