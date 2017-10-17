NEW ORLEANS, LA. - A 45-year-old man called police Tuesday morning to tell them that God told him to stab and suffocate his 18-month-old daughter overnight in his Bywater area home.

According to New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison, police received the call around 7:03 a.m. from the father, identified as Mark Hambrick. He said Hambrick told officers the details of the crime and then told them where police could find him and the child.

Police arriving at the scene found Hambrick on the porch of his home in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street. Investigators went inside and found the child with injuries that appeared to come from a stabbing.

Hambrick was taken into custody. Harrison said he gave a statement saying that "God had made him do it."

"It's a gruesome scene. It's tragic," said Harrison. "A mother has lost a baby and has now lost a husband."

Harrison said anyone with information on Hambrick call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

He said it isn't known if Hambrick has any mental issues or if he and his wife had any marital problems.

"This is extremely tragic," Harrison said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with this mother and the rest of the family."

