KUSA - Law enforcement continued the manhunt for two suspects overnight after an Adams County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to an assault-in-progress call on Wednesday.

The Adams County Sheriff held a news conference on Thursday to clarify that despite earlier reports from law enforcement, the pair of suspects are not believed to have had anything to do with the death of Deputy Heath Gumm.

The sheriff's office says it got a call about the assault just before 7 p.m. and responded to the 8700 block of Dawson Street, which is in a neighborhood just east of Interstate 25 and 88th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they learned the assault suspect had left and they began a search for him. When they found someone matching his description, the Adams County Sheriff's Office says he ran from deputies, leading them behind a house.

The suspect then turned and fired on them -- hitting one deputy in the chest, the sheriff's office spokesperson says.

The two other suspects were not believed to be present, according to authorities.

The suspect who fired was taken into custody at the scene, according to deputies. Jail records reveal Dreion Martise Dearing, 22, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and two of counts of first-degree murder of a peace officer at the Adams County Jail.

It's not been confirmed Dearing is the suspect in this shooting, but the Thornton incident is the only death of a peace officer 9NEWS is aware of at this time.

There's still a search for two other people who were involved.

We are able to confirm the identity of our fallen officer. Deputy Heath Gumm, 31, served honorably beginning in 2012. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

Gumm was a sheriff's deputy at the Adams County Sheriff's Office since 2012, according to the agency.

After the shooting, he was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, the agency tweeted asking for patience as deputies continue to investigate.

We continue to search for suspects and process crime scenes in the area. Please be patient with us as we continue to investigate. #WeAreAdams — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspects were dressed in all black and are either dark-skinned Hispanic men or light-skinned African-American men.

Because of the ongoing manhunt, more than a dozen schools in the Adams County area were closed on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says it is praying for the wife and family of the fallen deputy and asks that you keep them in their prayers.

Anyone with information on the incident should immediately call deputies at 720-322-1313.

