SAN ANTONIO – A teenager found his parents stabbed to death inside their north-side home Thursday morning.

Police were called to the home in the 1800 block of Budding Boulevard just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a special needs teenager left for school Thursday morning and later returned to discover his parents stabbed to death on the first floor of their home.

McManus said the when the teenager arrived home he called his grandmother. She then called a family member who notified the police.

Police said there was no visible weapon and do not know if this was a murder-suicide or double murder case. McManus said they are waiting for a search warrant and the Medical Examiner to arrive to better assess the scene.

As of right now, police said there was no forced entry into the home.

The teenager is safe and police have not confirmed if there are other children involved at this point.

No other information has yet to be made available.

BREAKING: Special needs teen finds parents stabbed to death inside of home in the 1800 blk Budding Blvd. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/W8WMKmzfXd — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) March 23, 2017

© 2017 KENS-TV