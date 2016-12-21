People of interest sought in murder of Arlington mom

ARLINGTON -- Police are seeking the public's help to find answers after an Arlington mother was killed when she tried to sell her old jewelry to a buyer she met online.

April Vancleave, 33, was trying to raise funds to buy Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter.

"She loved her baby and she had done the best she could for her," said Mark Vancleave, her older brother.

According to her family, last week, she found a buyer through an app called 5miles. She planned to meet the buyer at a Target store near her house, and she went there during the day with her husband.

Arlington police say the supposed buyer never showed up. Vancleave's husband then took her back to her apartment complex and left for work, which is when police say she was targeted, robbed and killed in broad daylight.

"A struggle ensued and she was robbed and murdered in the apartment complex," said Sgt. Vincent Pewitt, with the Arlington Police Department.

The department has released video of two people of interest at the Target store. Police believe they may have information about Vancleave's murder. There's a $10,000 reward for members of the public for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case.

Tuesday, Vancleave's family took her body to the city of Trinity near Houston for burial. She's survived by her daughter, husband, her parents and multiple siblings.

"Everybody is in pretty bad shape," said brother Mark Vancleave. "[Her daughter] is with the grandmother and I don't know that she's old enough to comprehend things as well as an adult. She's doing as good as she possibly could."

Police aren't yet saying whether Vancleave was targeted online and then followed home from the store, but her family believes that's the case.

"She had arranged a meeting point for these two guys and apparently they followed her home from the Starbucks that was in the Target," her brother said. "And that's where they shot her."

5miles is headquartered in Dallas and the company said that North Texas is their largest market with hundreds of thousands of users every month. A spokesman said they've been in contact with Arlington police to assist with the investigation. He said 5miles takes safety seriously and that the company helps users identify safe public places where they can complete sales, often near police stations or public safety centers.

Arlington police have exchange sites clearly marked at their headquarters building, which the department said are monitored by video surveillance.

Statement from 5Miles:

"5miles takes user safety and security very seriously. Our online Help Center offers users safety tips, while the 5miles app is the first of its kind to include a Safe Exchange Area Locator within the app to help buyers and sellers find the nearest police station or public safety center. The mission of S.E.A.L., as we call it, is to get more cities and towns across the North Texas, the state, and nationwide to work with 5miles to bring more safe exchange areas—surveilled, well-lit—to more people in more communities."

