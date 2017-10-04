Police arrest man accused of making threats on social media

Courtesy of OKC Police (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department worked with police in Oklahoma to arrest a man accused of threatening to shoot up the "Strip” on Facebook Tuesday.

Police said the man accused of making threats online was 39-year-old, Roderick Robinson.

Robinson allegedly travels between Oklahoma and San Antonio and police learned he was currently in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

SAPD forwarded Robinson’s information to the Oklahoma City Police Department for their assistance. Robinson was contacted and placed under arrest by OKC PD for Terrorism Hoax.

There is a Bexar County active warrant for Possession Marijuana of 0 to 2 oz. and Robinson will also be facing a new charge in Bexar County for Terroristic Threats Government/Public, SAPD said.

