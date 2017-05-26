Prisoner who escaped, stole van still at-large

James Douglass Mitchell is the only escapee who remains on the loose. Authorities are searching for him with K-9 units.

LINO LAKES, Minn. - Police are scouring a north Minneapolis neighborhood searching for one of nine inmates who stole a van and escaped Friday morning.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) confirms that an offender at MCF-Lino Lakes, identified as 26-year-old James Douglas Mitchell, took control of a 2011 white Ford van with Minnesota license plate #937 EPJ and escaped with eight offenders inside.

DOC officials said the offenders were being transferred from the MCF-St. Cloud in a vehicle and made a stop at MCF-Lino Lakes, where Mitchell gained control of the vehicle. Despite previous reports, he did not jump a fence at that facility, authorities say.

Five inmates escaped the MN Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes Friday afternoon. The van was later located in north Minneapolis. (Photo: KARE)

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the DOC was notified by law enforcement that five offenders were captured in Mounds View -- Vance Erik Jourdain, Edward Washington, Shawn Lee Jackson, Anthony Dwayne Alexander and Dylan Cantrell Bathke.

About a half an hour later, police apprehended three more escaped inmates in north Minneapolis -- Mitchell Dale Saltzman, Paul Jerome Thunder and Kevin Ladell Mitchell. According to the Minneapolis Police, those three inmates were still handcuffed and sitting inside the stolen van. The van was recovered and searched near 38th and Thomas Avenue.

Those prisoners were captured after a resident became suspicious of the van and called 911.

Images from SKY 11 showed the multi-passenger van parked in a driveway with the doors open and police vehicles littering the alley behind the house.

Those eight offenders remain in custody, while the driver, Mitchell, remains at large.

Mitchell was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and white tennis shoes. Minneapolis Police spokesman Cory Schmidt says at this point there is no indication that Mitchell is armed, but urges all who encounter him to use extreme caution.

The DOC says Mitchell was last seen in north Minneapolis but, as of 1:30 p.m., that area has been cleared. Police say they don't have any credible information the suspect was still in north Minneapolis. Police and the DOC are continuing to follow leads and search for the suspect.

Authorities say previous reports of 10 total inmates have been updated as more information became available.

This is a developing situation.

