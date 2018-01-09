Dante Schmidt

COLLIN COUNTY -- A high school English Teacher at Lake Highlands High School has been arrested for possessing child pornography, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Dante Schmidt, of Allen, was arrested early Tuesday morning at his home after a search warrant was issued Monday evening. He showed authorities the computer he used to download illegal images, and it was seized as evidence.

He was taken to the Plano jail and booked.

The principal of Lake Highlands High School, which is in the Richardson Independent School District, sent a letter home with students to inform them of the arrest:

Dear Lake Highlands HS Parents: I want to let you know of a situation involving one of our staff members. We learned today that a teacher, Mr. Dante Schmidt, was arrested early this morning by the Collin County Sherriff’s Department and charged with the offense of possession of child pornography. Because of the serious nature of this charge, we wanted to alert you as soon as possible. The Plano Police Dept. has indicated the charge does not involve or relate to any students at Lake Highlands High School or RISD. Nothing of this nature has previously been reported or alleged about Mr. Schmidt during his three years at our school. Richardson ISD immediately placed Mr. Schmidt on administrative leave pending the resolution of this situation. I encourage you to contact me if you have any questions or concerns, and thank you for your ongoing partnership in keeping our students safe. Sincerely, Dr. Joshua Delich Principal

Additional charges may be filed against Schmidt. If you have any information, please call the Collin County Sheriff's Office at 972-547-5100.

© 2018 WFAA-TV