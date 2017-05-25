Deadly RV chase: What we know

RV chase ends in flames in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The son of a man who died after authorities say he shot his girlfriend, then led police on a multi-county chase in his RV with his two children inside, is speaking out.

The suspect has been identified as Tony Kelly, Sr., 40, by his son, 22-year-old Tony Kelly, Jr.

Tony Kelly, Sr., 40, was identified as the suspect in an RV chase from Hunt County to Arlington that ended in flames Thursday, May 25, 2017. Photo: Courtesy

The girlfriend has also been identified by Kelly's family as Candie Price.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office says Thursday's incident began when Price, Kelly's girlfriend of five years, showed up at his place of work with their two children and the couple began to argue.

At some point the family ended up at a storage unit in Mesquite and took off in their RV.

Lt. Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Department says Price sent a text message to 911 at about 2:30 a.m., saying she had been shot by Kelly three times and he took off with their kids in the RV.

"Thank u please kill him bye"



This is the 911 text convo from the women in the RV. We've redacted names. pic.twitter.com/RIpmaQror7 — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) May 25, 2017

She then jumped out of the RV, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office said, while it was going 80 to 90 mph on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills.Price was taken to a Baylor hospital in Dallas County, where she underwent surgery. Her current condition is unknown.





Kelly kept going with the children in the RV, eventually starting a chase with the Caddo Mills Police Department and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, according to Cook.

As the chase went through several counties, Cook says eight to nine law enforcement agencies became involved.

Somewhere near Rowlett, officers put down a spike strip, which punctured the RV's tires but didn't stop the vehicle. Kelly continued down I-30 as the RV caught fire, eventually stopping in Arlington near Cooper Street, close to Six Flags Over Texas, at about 4:30 a.m.

Kelly then let the children out of the RV. As police ran to grab them, they heard a single gunshot from inside the vehicle, Cook said.

The fire became more intense, eventually burning the RV until it was unrecognizable, while Kelly was still inside. Lt. Cook says the medical examiner will determine Kelly's official cause of death.The two children, believed to be a toddler and a 3-year-old, were taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital where they are being checked out and interviewed.





Kelly, Jr. tells WFAA that his father called him during the chase and told him he loved him. He said his father and his girlfriend had a tumultuous five-year relationship, with her claiming domestic violence and his father claiming harassment.

Kelly says the children belonged to the couple and both have special needs. He says Price was living in a domestic violence shelter while his father was living with him in Mesquite, Kelly said.

Interstate 30 was closed for several hours, but reopened at about 10 a.m. No shots were fired by officers.

Deputies say Price used a system where you text 911 HELP and it connects you to the nearest dispatcher. The system is controlled by the North Central Texas Council of Governments and is available from some law enforcement agencies.

Look below or go here to see which Texas counties offer 911 texting.

