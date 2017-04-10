Baytown PD: Suspect in Deputy Greenwood's murder committed suicide

William Francis Kenny (Baytown Police)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The suspect in the murder of Pct. 3 Asst. Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood killed himself the day after the murder, Baytown police announced Monday.

They learned the identity of William Francis Kenny, 64, Sunday night after a week-long investigation.

Records on the Harris County Medical Examiner’s website show Kenny fatally shot himself outside a hospital last Tuesday, just 24 hours after Greenwood's murder. Investigators say at the time of his apparent suicide, Kenny was not identified as a suspect.

A source tells KHOU 11 News the hospital where Kenny took his own life was Ben Taub Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

"Investigators also learned that the weapon Mr. Kenney used to take his own life is consistent with the weapon that was used in the murder of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood," said Lt. Steve Dorris with Baytown P.D.

Baytown PD says Kenny was tracked down with additional surveillance video not released to the public. Authorities managed to track down his car to a convenience store, which had more video that gave investigators a clearer picture of his face. It wasn't until late Sunday night the positive identification was made, however.

"With the help of businesses in the area, we were able to track our suspect vehicle to a convenience store," said Lt. Dorris. "We were also able to do some investigative work on the vehicle aspect of the case, which led us to identifying a rental car, which led us to Mr. Kenny."

Kenny's last known address listed him as a resident of Houston, but police say he was not an officer and had no apparent connections to law enforcement.

Despite rumors of a possible "hit list," police say at this time it does not look like any other people were targeted by Kenny.

Investigators have not given a possible motive for the deputy's murder or the suspect's suicide, but authorities confirmed Kenny filed numerous complaints with the sheriff's office prior to Greenwood's murder.

Authorities do not believe Kenny was working with any other suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

"Even though the outcome is what it is at this point, we still have a lot of work to do," said Lt. Dorris "I really don't want to motive at this point, like I said, we're still working the investigative process, so to make a claim as to what the motive would be would be a little premature."

"...why Assistant Deputy Chief Greenwood was the person he went after, we just don't know right now. It's going to be difficult for us to answer, because the only person who can answer it is no longer here."

An obituary posted to Legacy.com states Kenny was from New York but moved to Houston with his family after college. Kenny worked for Katy ISD as a computer programmer before founding his own company. He had three sons, a step daughter and two grandsons.

Photos on Kenny's Facebook page depicted a man who appeared to enjoy spending time with family and friends. Ironically, one of his "likes" was the Harris County Sheriff's Department.

