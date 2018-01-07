Suspect accused of threatening SA movie theaters arrested

SAPD received information that Lemoine had posted a picture of an assault rifle with the caption "Theater's coming soon!" on his Facebook page. Lemoine had also listed that he was in San Antonio. (Photo: KENS)

The suspect accused of threatening to shoot up San Antonio area movie theaters on social media has been arrested, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The San Antonio Police Department located Shawn Lemoine at the 3900 block of Fredericksburg today and took him into custody. The threatening post he made is being investigated. He is currently under arrest for an outstanding felony warrant.

Many of you reached out to KENS 5 and local law enforcement with your concern.

The West Monroe Police Department in Louisiana initially addressed threatening posts across social media and identified the suspect as an individual in San Antonio. SAPD, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the FBI then joined forces to locate the individual.

Law enforcement officials advised that there is an increase in threats with the rise of social media and that all of these threats are taken seriously and investigated. There can be serious repercussions to individuals in these kinds of incidents.

