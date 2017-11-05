Social panic: Many turn to Facebook, YouTube for answers in church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - People like Bobbi Lynn Holland took to Facebook to find loved ones after hearing about the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.
She asked if her family members were okay.
Dozens chimed in through the comments, offering prayers.
However, in this case, she later commented that she received some "very hard news." It was not immediately clear what that news is.
While officials later identified the shooter as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, misinformation was also floating around on social media early in the day.
Some Facebook users posted to spread the word that a man named Chris Ward was not the shooter, but rather someone trying to find out more information about the victims.
While the church does have a YouTube channel where it posts videos of services, the last video post on the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Spring's page was a week ago.
A video of the shooting was not published on the church's YouTube channel, like at least one YouTube video claimed.
