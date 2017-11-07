Trial begins for Beaumont man accused of sexually assaulting 3-month-old infant

Cedric Dwight Madison, 41, of Beaumont (Photo/JCSO)

BEAUMONT - Testimony began in the trial of a Beaumont man accused of sexually assaulting an infant in 2016.

Cedrick Dwight Madison, Sr., 41, is accused of assaulting a three-month-old infant after the child's mother came home from a party and found him with the infant according to investigators.

In a police dashcam video played during testimony Tuesday morning in Jefferson County Criminal District Court Madison can be heard admitting to the responding officer that he had molested a three-month-old child

During testimony the responding police officer testified that Madison "seemed guilty" on the night he was arrested.

Madison is being represented by court appointed defense attorney David Grove.

