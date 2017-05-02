Sources: UT stabbing linked to mental health, not targeted attack

A previous booking photo for Kendrex White, the suspect behind UT's deadly stabbing. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - The suspect in Monday’s stabbing attack at the University of Texas may have been suffering health issues and authorities have uncovered no evidence he was targeting members of the Greek life community, sources tell KVUE and Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski.

After Monday’s attack that killed one and injured three others, speculation was rampant on social media that Kendrex White, 21, had targeted members of UT fraternities and sororities. Two law enforcement sources involved in the investigation tell KVUE and the Statesman that they have no information to support that theory.

Sources say they have yet to uncover any specific motive for the attack, but are working to learn more about White’s mental health. When White was arrested in April for DWI, he told officers he had been prescribed “happy pills.”

White has not been formally charged as of 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, but charges are expected to be filed Tuesday.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

