Warrant: Fabian bought painting cloths found with Zuzu's body

Robert Fabian and Zuzu Verk. (Photo: Courtesy - Verk family)

ALPINE -- An arrest warrant affidavit for the boyfriend of a dead college student from Keller reveals new details about what authorities think happened to Zuzu Verk in October.

The warrant states that Robert Fabian, who was arrested on Saturday, told police that he and Verk got into a “heated" argument after she came over to his apartment for dinner and a massage on Oct. 11.

The argument, according to the affidavit, centered around an ex-girlfriend of Fabian’s.

The document also says that neighbors heard loud noises coming from Fabian’s apartment in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, which is consistent with what investigators stated in search warrants obtained by News 8 in October.

Perhaps the most disturbing detail in the warrant, though, is that according to computer data and surveillance video, Fabian used his friend Chris Estrada’s credit card to buy painting cloths on the night Zuzu disappeared.

When the 21-year-old’s remains were found on Friday, the affidavit states they were found with “…thin plastic sheets that were consistent [with] the plastic painter’s drop cloths purchased by Robert at the Dollar General.”

When investigators did an initial search of Fabian's apartment in the days after Zuzu's disappearance, the warrant also says that no sheets or bed covers could be found for his bed.

Estrada was arrested Monday in Phoenix on the same charge as Fabian, tampering with evidence by concealing a corpse.

He is facing extradition back to Brewster County.

Fabian faces a $500,000 bond, and a magistrate has set strict conditions if he posts that amount.

The document also suggests that Estrada visited dumpsters in the area the night after Zuzu vanished, and that he was repeatedly at the home of Fabian's sister, Jocelin Carrillo.

On Monday, Alpine Police Chief Russell Skown said it was likely that more arrests were on the horizon, and that Fabian's family remain persons of interest.

Liz Rogers, Fabian's defense attorney, declined to comment on the affidavit's details.

(© 2017 WFAA)