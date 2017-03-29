WATCH | 3 Tyler thieves brazenly steal six Mac laptops from local computer store

TYLER - Three suspects pretending to shop in a local computer store brazenly steal six Mac laptops, and Tyler Police is asking for the public's help in identifying them.

The theft happened Tuesday afternoon at the Simply Mac store located at 4919 South Broadway in Tyler.

Video surveillance clearly show the suspects come in and for a few minutes, chat up the salesperson, acting like they are interested in the laptops. Within just a few more minutes, they cut the security wires on six laptops in the display area and ran out of the store.

The total value of those laptops? $9,300.

A store employee ran after them and saw them get into a silver SUV and drive away.

Tyler Police are asking the public's help in identifying these three suspects. If you can identify them please contact Detective C. Turner at 903-535-0194 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

