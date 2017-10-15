Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting, starving children

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting teenagers with a baseball bat.

BCSO arrested 38-year-old Marissa Monica Cano Sunday morning for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said the original call for assault came in Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. from a fast food restaurant. When deputies arrived they found a 15-year-old who was receiving medical treatment. The teen told deputies he was beaten with a baseball bat, fists, and starved by Cano. He was able to run to a nearby restaurant for help.

Upon further investigation, officials discovered that a 17-year-old was also victimized by Cano. BCSO said the injuries to the children were substantial and at various stages of healing while newer ones were infected.

BCSO along with Child Protective Services found sufficient evidence to arrest Cano Sunday morning. Officials said five children total were removed from a home on the city’s far north side and are now in CPS care.

Two of the children were Cano’s and officials said it did not appear they have suffered any abuse. The other three children, the 15-year-old, 17-year-old and an 8-year-old, were related but not Cano’s children. They had been left in her care.

