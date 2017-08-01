Deployed airman returns to see daughter walk for the first time

SAN ANTONIO - An airman returned home from deployment to witness what he calls a miracle.

Air Force Major Patrick Godinez met his wife and three children at baggage claim at the San Antonio airport Monday.

While deployed in Qatar for six months, his wife, Melissa Godinez, had been working on a surprise for him.

"It was almost like a miracle," Patrick Godinez said.

For the first time, Godinez saw his 5-year-old daughter Claire walk. She has an undiagnosed genetic disorder. Since she was a baby she could never use her legs, but Claire has been in therapy nearly every day.

"We weren't sure she was ever going to be able to walk or be mobile ever," he said.

Melissa Godinez said Claire practiced everyday since her husband left. All the practice paid off, as Claire, in her red tutu, took small steps towards her dad.

"I had no idea," he said. "I didn't even know she had that new walker, so it was pretty cool."

Claire's mother said it was her daughter's strength that got her through her husband's deployment.

