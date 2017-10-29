Domestic abuse shelters for men help spotlight male victims

DALLAS (AP) - A Texas group has opened what's believed to be only the second shelter in the U.S. exclusively for men who are victims of domestic violence, as advocates say more men are seeking help amid changing views about male victims.

The Family Place, like many shelters, housed male victims in hotels before opening a 21-bed shelter in May. But CEO Paige Flink said that was that becoming costly and wasn't an ideal arrangement for victims to get support.

The first U.S. shelter solely for men opened two years ago in Batesville, Arkansas.

The number of male victims calling the National Domestic Hotline and its youth-focused project has been growing. Hotline spokeswoman Cameka Crawford says about 12,000 male victims called last year. That's about double the male victim callers from 2010.

