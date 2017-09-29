DPS: Plane crashes in Hill County, trapping pilot upside down

Photo: DPS (Photo: Custom)

HILL COUNTY - A small plane crash-landed off FM 67 near Itasca in Hill County Friday afternoon.

The pilot, 57, was flying a 2004 experimental two-seater plane from Colorado to Houston and ran out of fuel.

After realizing he would not have enough fuel to reach a landing strip nearby, the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing in a plowed field but got caught in some ONCOR power lines, according to DPS Sgt. D.L. Wilson. The power lines caused the plane to flip multiple times and crash down on the ground, trapping the pilot in the cockpit -- upside down, Wilson explained.





The Colorado pilot called 911 for help, and firefighters were able to get him out. He was treated at the scene and was not transported to the hospital, Wilson said.

He did not suffer any major injuries.

DPS and the FAA are investigating the crash.

