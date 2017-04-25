Teacher behind 'Black and Boujee' Black History program fights for job

SAN ANTONIO - John Roberson is going to appeal a decision to terminate his contract next school year. The Judson Independent School Board voted 6-0 Thursday to cut him from the payroll because he performed a revamped version of an explicit rap song.
"I am an educator and not an indoctrinator," he said.
The 50-year-old recalled students at Karen Wagner High School approaching him to sponsor a Black History fundraiser in mid-February. The time constraints were tight. He agreed to become their faculty sponsor.
Students wanted a step team, praise dancers, and poetry. To engage the student body for a successful fundraiser, Roberson said that they planned to use music to market the event.
"I asked them what is the most popular song right now, because we have to connect with the kids somehow in order to get the interest up," Roberson recalled. "They said the popular song is 'Bad and Boujee.' I said that was perfect."
Roberson's idea was to change the name and the song to 'Black and Boujee.' He said the lyrics of the song were horrible. The original version by Migos is laced with the "N" word, degrading names for women, sex, drugs and guns.
The graphic design teacher whipped up poster for the event. Buzz around the school was heavy after posters for the 'Black and Boujee' Black History fundraiser went up. The posters also drew criticism from a parent and the school's administrator. To his dismay, Roberson said that the posters were removed. He asked the principal why.
"She told me because of the word 'boujee,'" He said. "What's wrong with the word boujee? She said, 'It's just offensive.'"
Boujee is an urban version of the word bourgeois, which means a materialistic middle-class person.
Roberson said that he refused to rename the program after a directive from his boss. He said that time was not on the program's side.
"If it's wrong for me to get my kids to think of themselves as black and fancy or black and rich or black and high class, then I guess I'm just wrong as an educator," he said.
The show happened on February 27. Roberson and a coworker dressed the part for the performance with the clean revised lyrics. He also passed out programs with the retooled rap song printed on the back.
School officials said that some of the students sang to the original version of the song. The next day, Roberson was placed on administrative leave with pay. By early April, he'd been moved to Veterans Memorial High School within the district. Now, he's banned from all campuses until his contract expires.
"There are so many other ways to connect with kids in a positive way to get them involved in Black History appreciation," Judson ISD Spokesman Steve Linscomb said.
In a letter, the board said that Roberson was insubordinate and failed to comply with district policies and standards. JISD said that the graphics design teacher could not maintain an effective work relationship connected to his job.
Roberson said that existing tension with school administrators and his teaching style are fueling the effort to oust him.
On Friday afternoon, students plan to protest the board's decision to terminate his contract. The husband and father of seven (including Oklahoma CIty Thunder player Andre Roberson) said he's humbled by the support.
His wife and daughter still work at Wagner. Roberson said that he'd make the decision to put on the "Black and Boujee" Black History fundraiser again.
Roberson's full song is as follows:
Black and Boujee Remix by DJ John
You know
We young smart brothers
We ain’t never got a chance to really tell our story
But, we learned a whole lot of his story tho
I got my
Lock box Unlocked
Dropping all this knowledge on the have nots
Squashing all the lies of the thot thots
Standing on my own cause I got rocks
We came from nothing to something jigga
Reversing our roles of pulling triggers
Extending my hand to show I’m witcha
No mo Willie Lynching syndrome
Black and Boujee
Swaggin so hard you might lose me
My people’s is smart and choosey
We got ballers shot callers believe me
Black and Boujee
Swaggin so hard you might lose me
My people’s is smart and choosey
We got ballers shot callers believe me
Off set
Whoo whoo whoo whoo whoo
Trappin I’m trappin
Got knowledge I’m stackin
I’m dropping this knowledge on you
You digging the feeling of truth
Cause we’re not dogs (woof) nope))
Standing real tall (whoo)
Knowledge of gods (whoo)
Reclaiming the knowledge that used to be
Not accepting the lies that’s in front of me
The haters and devils attacking me
The knowledge of Yah keeps on backing me
Aye we did the most (most) Yahh
My skull is a hol (ster)
My thoughts are above ya
My wisdom subdues you
Teacher smooth ain’t nothing cooler
This Armani and not a Mueller
Dabbin on em like the youngins do
Straight up G, don’t become a fool
Courtside and you know this
Cheering my children and you too
I’m young and rich plus I’m boujee
I’m not stupid so I keep my beauty
Trappin I’m trappin
Got knowledge I’m stacking
This ignorance is making my head ache
My people that got a low act rate
We from the land, yeah that way
The mother of all, yeah dat say
It’s the mitochondrial DNA
Check all the facts, hear what I say
And see who’s the dominant DNA
Lock box Unlocked
Dropping all this knowledge on the have nots
Squashing all the lies of the thot thots
Standing on my own cause I got rocks
We came from nothing to something jigga
Reversing our roles of pulling triggers
Extending my hand to show I’m witcha
No mo Willie Lynching syndrome
Black and Boujee
Swaggin so hard you might lose me
My people’s is smart and choosey
We got ballers shot callers believe me
Black and Boujee
Swaggin so hard you might lose me
My people’s is smart and choosey
We got ballers shot callers believe me
McKee:
Yahh yahh yahh yahh yahh
Taking this straight to the dome
Ay Wait
These people watching
I swear to god need to go home
Ay Huh
Switching my clothes and my flow
Dropping this knowledge and more
A legacy stolen no more
Ooo ooo
All of them hating on you
Cuz you dripping with swag and the juice
And you learning to stand on your two
Wait what kind a story
Yours and you late
All of the haters they hate
Hiding the fact that you’re great
Look
Inside your skull is a brain
Using the N word is fake
Telling hundred lies to your face
And Stating more nations right in your place
Well, not to day
No mo ya lies that can fool me
You’re constantly trying to confuse me
You gon mess around and catch this two piece
Study the knowledge in loose leaf
There’s more to the eye than you see
Boy they so fake like the dollar
They snaking, I swear to God that’s not my choosing
And you know we winning
Yeah, we is not losing
Try to get along, it ain’t do me
So now I stand on my own feet
Lock box Unlocked
Dropping all this knowledge on the have nots
Squashing all the lies of the thot thots
Standing on my own cause I got rocks
We came from nothing to something jigga
Reversing our roles of pulling triggers
Extending my hand to show I’m witcha
No mo Willie Lynching syndrome
Black and Boujee
Swaggin so hard you might lose me
My people’s is smart and choosey
We got ballers shot callers believe me
Black and Boujee
Swaggin so hard you might lose me
My people’s is smart and choosey
We got ballers shot callers believe me
