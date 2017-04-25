Teacher behind 'Black and Boujee' Black History program fights for job

The teacher behind the 'Black and Boujee' remake spoke with KENS 5's Marvin Hurst. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - John Roberson is going to appeal a decision to terminate his contract next school year. The Judson Independent School Board voted 6-0 Thursday to cut him from the payroll because he performed a revamped version of an explicit rap song.

"I am an educator and not an indoctrinator," he said.

The 50-year-old recalled students at Karen Wagner High School approaching him to sponsor a Black History fundraiser in mid-February. The time constraints were tight. He agreed to become their faculty sponsor.

Students wanted a step team, praise dancers, and poetry. To engage the student body for a successful fundraiser, Roberson said that they planned to use music to market the event.

"I asked them what is the most popular song right now, because we have to connect with the kids somehow in order to get the interest up," Roberson recalled. "They said the popular song is 'Bad and Boujee.' I said that was perfect."

Roberson's idea was to change the name and the song to 'Black and Boujee.' He said the lyrics of the song were horrible. The original version by Migos is laced with the "N" word, degrading names for women, sex, drugs and guns.

RELATED: RAW INTERVIEW: 'Black and Boujee' teacher John Roberson speaks out

The graphic design teacher whipped up poster for the event. Buzz around the school was heavy after posters for the 'Black and Boujee' Black History fundraiser went up. The posters also drew criticism from a parent and the school's administrator. To his dismay, Roberson said that the posters were removed. He asked the principal why.

"She told me because of the word 'boujee,'" He said. "What's wrong with the word boujee? She said, 'It's just offensive.'"

Boujee is an urban version of the word bourgeois, which means a materialistic middle-class person.

Roberson said that he refused to rename the program after a directive from his boss. He said that time was not on the program's side.

"If it's wrong for me to get my kids to think of themselves as black and fancy or black and rich or black and high class, then I guess I'm just wrong as an educator," he said.

The show happened on February 27. Roberson and a coworker dressed the part for the performance with the clean revised lyrics. He also passed out programs with the retooled rap song printed on the back.

School officials said that some of the students sang to the original version of the song. The next day, Roberson was placed on administrative leave with pay. By early April, he'd been moved to Veterans Memorial High School within the district. Now, he's banned from all campuses until his contract expires.

"There are so many other ways to connect with kids in a positive way to get them involved in Black History appreciation," Judson ISD Spokesman Steve Linscomb said.

In a letter, the board said that Roberson was insubordinate and failed to comply with district policies and standards. JISD said that the graphics design teacher could not maintain an effective work relationship connected to his job.

Roberson said that existing tension with school administrators and his teaching style are fueling the effort to oust him.

On Friday afternoon, students plan to protest the board's decision to terminate his contract. The husband and father of seven (including Oklahoma CIty Thunder player Andre Roberson) said he's humbled by the support.

His wife and daughter still work at Wagner. Roberson said that he'd make the decision to put on the "Black and Boujee" Black History fundraiser again.

Roberson's full song is as follows:

Black and Boujee Remix by DJ John

You know

We young smart brothers

We ain’t never got a chance to really tell our story

But, we learned a whole lot of his story tho

I got my

Lock box Unlocked

Dropping all this knowledge on the have nots

Squashing all the lies of the thot thots

Standing on my own cause I got rocks

We came from nothing to something jigga

Reversing our roles of pulling triggers

Extending my hand to show I’m witcha

No mo Willie Lynching syndrome

Black and Boujee

Swaggin so hard you might lose me

My people’s is smart and choosey

We got ballers shot callers believe me

Black and Boujee

Swaggin so hard you might lose me

My people’s is smart and choosey

We got ballers shot callers believe me

Off set

Whoo whoo whoo whoo whoo

Trappin I’m trappin

Got knowledge I’m stackin

I’m dropping this knowledge on you

You digging the feeling of truth

Cause we’re not dogs (woof) nope))

Standing real tall (whoo)

Knowledge of gods (whoo)

Reclaiming the knowledge that used to be

Not accepting the lies that’s in front of me

The haters and devils attacking me

The knowledge of Yah keeps on backing me

Aye we did the most (most) Yahh

My skull is a hol (ster)

My thoughts are above ya

My wisdom subdues you

Teacher smooth ain’t nothing cooler

This Armani and not a Mueller

Dabbin on em like the youngins do

Straight up G, don’t become a fool

Courtside and you know this

Cheering my children and you too

I’m young and rich plus I’m boujee

I’m not stupid so I keep my beauty

Trappin I’m trappin

Got knowledge I’m stacking

This ignorance is making my head ache

My people that got a low act rate

We from the land, yeah that way

The mother of all, yeah dat say

It’s the mitochondrial DNA

Check all the facts, hear what I say

And see who’s the dominant DNA

Lock box Unlocked

Dropping all this knowledge on the have nots

Squashing all the lies of the thot thots

Standing on my own cause I got rocks

We came from nothing to something jigga

Reversing our roles of pulling triggers

Extending my hand to show I’m witcha

No mo Willie Lynching syndrome

Black and Boujee

Swaggin so hard you might lose me

My people’s is smart and choosey

We got ballers shot callers believe me

Black and Boujee

Swaggin so hard you might lose me

My people’s is smart and choosey

We got ballers shot callers believe me

McKee:

Yahh yahh yahh yahh yahh

Taking this straight to the dome

Ay Wait

These people watching

I swear to god need to go home

Ay Huh

Switching my clothes and my flow

Dropping this knowledge and more

A legacy stolen no more

Ooo ooo

All of them hating on you

Cuz you dripping with swag and the juice

And you learning to stand on your two

Wait what kind a story

Yours and you late

All of the haters they hate

Hiding the fact that you’re great

Look

Inside your skull is a brain

Using the N word is fake

Telling hundred lies to your face

And Stating more nations right in your place

Well, not to day

No mo ya lies that can fool me

You’re constantly trying to confuse me

You gon mess around and catch this two piece

Study the knowledge in loose leaf

There’s more to the eye than you see

Boy they so fake like the dollar

They snaking, I swear to God that’s not my choosing

And you know we winning

Yeah, we is not losing

Try to get along, it ain’t do me

So now I stand on my own feet

Lock box Unlocked

Dropping all this knowledge on the have nots

Squashing all the lies of the thot thots

Standing on my own cause I got rocks

We came from nothing to something jigga

Reversing our roles of pulling triggers

Extending my hand to show I’m witcha

No mo Willie Lynching syndrome

Black and Boujee

Swaggin so hard you might lose me

My people’s is smart and choosey

We got ballers shot callers believe me

Black and Boujee

Swaggin so hard you might lose me

My people’s is smart and choosey

We got ballers shot callers believe me

© 2017 KENS-TV