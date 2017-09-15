2017 Primetime Emmy nominee list

Painter Eddie Garcia touches up a statue of the Emmy Award on September 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, ahead of this weekend's 69th Emmy Awards. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Nominees for the 2017 Primetime Emmys, airing Sept 17 on CBS (8 ET/5 PT):

Drama series

Better Call Saul, AMC

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu

House of Cards, Netflix

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

Comedy series

Atlanta, FX

Black-ish, ABC

Master of None, Netflix

Modern Family, ABC

Silicon Valley, HBO

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Veep, HBO

Lead actor, drama series

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)

Lead actress, drama series

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

Lead actor, comedy series

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Lead actress, comedy series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO

Supporting actor, drama series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)

Supporting actress, drama series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (Maeve)

Supporting actor, comedy series

Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)

Supporting actress, comedy series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent (Amazon)

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Variety talk series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

Variety sketch series

Billy On the Street, TruTV

Documentary Now!, IFC

Drunk History, Comedy Central

Portlandia, IFC

Saturday Night Live, NBC

Tracey Ullman's Show, HBO

Animated series

Archer, FX

Bob's Burgers, Fox

Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First), Disney Channel

The Simpsons, Fox

South Park, Comedy Central

Guest actor, comedy series

Riz Ahmed, Girls (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, Girls (HBO)

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Hugh Laurie, Veep (HBO)

Guest actress, comedy series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish (ABC)

Carrie Fisher, Catastophe (Amazon)

Becky Ann Baker, Girls (HBO)

Angela Bassett, Master of None (Netflix)

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Guest actor, drama series

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline (Netflix)

BD Wong, Mr. Robot (USA)

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Denis O'Hare, This Is Us (NBC)

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us (NBC)

Guest actress, drama series

Alison Wright, The Americans (FX)

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers (HBO)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Writing, variety or comedy series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Late Night With Seth Meyers, HBO

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Saturday Night Live, NBC

Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 (CBS)

Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner (Comedy)

Louis CK 2017 (Netflix)

Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust (Netflix)

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale (Showtime)

Reality competition series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Reality host(s)

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, Martha & Snoop's Pot Luck Dinner Party (VH1)

Gordon Ramsay, Masterchef Jr.

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Limited series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Genius (National Geographic)

The Night Of (HBO)

TV movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix)

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece/PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)

Geoffrey Rush, Genius (National Geographic)

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)

John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece/PBS)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Supporting actor, limited series or movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Bill Camp, The Night Of (HBO)

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of (HBO)

Supporting actress, limited series or movie

Regina King, American Crime (ABC)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

© 2017 USATODAY.COM