Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel to return as 2018 Academy Awards host

Kimmel joked about the miscue on Twitter Tuesday.

"Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope)," he wrote.

He continued to laugh about the debacle in a statement released by the academy.

"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career," his statement said. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

De Luca and Todd were backstage as producers during the show and the wild ending. The duo said jointly in the academy statement that they were eager to return.

"It’s not often you get two chances to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience and even more rare to be handed the keys to a party 90 years in the making," their statement said. "We always thought the idea that anything can happen on the Oscars was a cliché until we lived it."

