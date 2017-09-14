Selena Gomez reveals she received kidney transplant

Selena Gomez attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM and SWAROVSKI on September 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Selena Gomez revealed on Thursday morning that she received a kidney transplant over the summer.

In an Instagram post, Gomez said the transplant was a part of her treatment for lupus, a chronic inflammatory disease.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she wrote. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

She thanked her friend, Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez.

Gomez also shared a link to the Lupus Research Alliance website.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA