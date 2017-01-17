Family and Good Samaritan reconnect after deadly accident

Tonino 'Tony' Trujillo of Sacramento was only 11-years-old when he died in a car accident coming back from Lake Tahoe for Christmas.

The injuries Travis Trujillo, 33, and his girlfriend Bailey Lopez, 23, suffered from a car accident on December 29 are still very easy to see.

Trujillo broke his back and will be wearing a back brace for at least a couple of months. Lopez tore her meniscus and had a concussion, leaving her right hand with almost no feeling. Trujillo's 13-year-old daughter was also in the car. She tore her shoulder muscles, knee and ankle braces from the impact of getting ejected from the car and landing on boulders.

Trujillo's 11-year-old son, Tonino, who also went by 'Tony,' didn't make it.

"We're preparing for the rest of our lives, going every single day without this person," Lopez said.

It was just around midnight. Trujillo was driving his family back home from a white Christmas in Tahoe with his parents.

"I remember the black ice and the back end sliding out," Trujillo said. "I was yelling for my kids. Since I was the driver, I kept saying sorry. And I remember yelling for my kids."

Lopez remembers the car going over the guardrail and diving about 100 feet into the American River, the nose of the car hitting first.

"From there, it hit once and then rolled 6 to 7 times, hit the water, and the car started filling up," Lopez said. "I don't really remember after that."

The details of the crash are hard to remember, but for this family, the pain of losing their loved one just doesn't seem real.

"It's been hard on all of us," Trujillo said, through tears. "I cry every day about it. And I'm not usually a person that cries."

"He's a single dad," Lopez said. "There's a lot of inner turmoil that he's dealing with. The pain will get less, but it doesn't go away. We're preparing for the rest of our lives, going every single day without this person."

But the family is trying to see something positive in all of this tragedy. On Saturday, Lopez reconnected with a woman who was at the crash site. The woman just happened to be a nurse.

"She sent me a few messages saying I think about you every day," Lopez said. "[She said] it was so weird to leave the scene and continue going home."

And turns out the woman wasn't the only Good Samaritan who stopped to help.

"Apparently there was 11 people who flipped the car, and pulled me out," Trujillo said. "They all had hypothermia."

The couple said that all of the people who tried to help took their clothes off to get into the river to help before first responders arrived.

"It's brought communities together," Lopez said. "I didn't think it was possible, but it's a lot more compassion than you usually hear about."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family during this tough time. Trujillo is still taking care of his two daughters, and will be out of work for a couple of months due to his broken back.

