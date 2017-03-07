How you can participate in 'A Day without a Woman'

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Matt Francisco/AU Photo Collective)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - - Less than two months after the Women's March, women and allies are expected to come together on March 8 and demonstrate to show the indispensable role women play on a daily basis in all of society.

Rallies are scheduled all across the country Wednesday which happens to fall on International Women's Day. Not every woman or ally will be able to participate in the massive demonstration, however organizers are still encouraging everybody to take part in "A Day without a Woman."

Here are a few ways the Women's March organization say you can be a part of the movement no matter where you are:

1. Wear RED—the color signifying revolutionary love and sacrifice—to show solidarity with "A Day Without a Woman."

2. Only spend money at small, women and minority-owned businesses for the day.

3. Women take the day off from paid and unpaid labor.

According to the organizers, March 8 is being used to "call out to decision-makers at the workplace and in the government to extend equal pay and adequate paid family leave for women."

Some business are expected to close for the day or give their female employees the day off, similar to how employers responded to "A Day without Immigrants". In addition, some households that use caregivers, nannies, housekeepers, etc. will give a paid day off in order to show respect and solidarity for the importance of their work, the organization said.

