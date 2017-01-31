Joe Biden surprises students at Md. school

BETHESDA, MD. (WUSA9) - What a Tuesday! A group of kids got a surprise when former Vice President Joe Biden stopped by their pre-k classroom.

The last time we saw Biden was when he got on the Amtrak train to head back to Delaware after the inauguration on January 20.

Tuesday, Biden stopped by Goddard School in Bethesda for about 20 min to chat with the kids, but most of the 4 year olds had no idea who he is. So, what a perfect time for a history lesson!?

Teachers explained to the toddlers that just a few weeks ago he was the vice president of America for the last eight years.

The visit wasn’t planned, but what a great day!

