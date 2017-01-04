Federal hearing on fetal tissue remains continues Wednesday

Gavel. (Photo: Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images)

TEXAS - A federal hearing on the state's controversial requirement that fetal remains be buried will continue Wednesday.

The law requires medical professionals to dispose of fetal remains by burying or cremating them. The state claims the new rules treat human life with dignity, but plaintiffs disagree.

Prior to this revision, there were seven approved methods to dispose of fetal remains. The revision eliminates four of them: Grinding, chlorine disinfection and maceration, deposition in a sanitary sewer and deposition in a sanitary landfill.

Abortion providers filed a lawsuit against the rule last month, saying it puts a financial burden on medical facilities. Judge Sam Sparks temporarily blocked it from going into effect.

Wednesday will be the final day of a two-day hearing on the issue.

The attorneys for the abortion providers called witnesses throughout the day Tuesday. They said the state is overreaching.

"I think this law unjustly intrudes on a woman's private decision-making and imposes one set of belief systems on all women who may not share those beliefs," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, the president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health.

Advocates for the law argue that it protects human dignity and the rights of the fetus. The Department of State Health Services -- which changed the rule -- also contests the issue of financial burden on medical facilities. The department estimates it would cost between 50 cents and $1.5 per abortion and said the previous methods were more expensive.

The judge is expected to have a decision by Friday.

Follow reporter Ashley Goudeau for updates from the courtroom:

Tweets by AshleyG_KVUE