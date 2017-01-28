Former Bryan Quarterback B.J. Ross Charged With Capital Murder

Former Bryan quarterback BJ Ross has been arrested and charged with capital murder in relation to a shooting earlier this month in Fort Worth.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Ross was arrested Thursday and booked into the Mansfield jail on a charge of capital murder by terror threat, a charge that carries a potential punishment of the death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ross is one of three suspects arrested in the Jan. 11 shooting death of Chris-Dion Russell. Ryan Mcbeth and Dontrell Dock are the two other suspects.

All three played football at McMurry University in Abilene last fall, where Ross was the starting quarterback. He was Bryan's football MVP for the 2015 season.

All three suspects are all being held on $250,000 bond.

