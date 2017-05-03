Former congressman's insensitive Tweet towards Jimmy Kimmel sets Twitter ablaze

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, 2017 Getty Images)

After an impassioned monologue about the importance of affordable healthcare, Jimmy Kimmel was met with much support, but not from everyone.

Former congressman Joe Walsh Tweeted about KImmel's "sad story" concerning his newborn son's heart condition and his speech about how important affordable healthcare is for children.

Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 2, 2017

Naturally, people were not happy about it and pretty much ripped Walsh apart.

@WalshFreedom The laws of your state and this nation obligate you to pay your child support. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) May 2, 2017

@david_j_roth @WalshFreedom Joe you should pay child support — Chris Person (@Papapishu) May 2, 2017

@MariaMelee Actually it fits perfect. Doesn't want to pay for his kids so shouldn't be surprising he won't pay for someone else. — Ericka B (@AZEricka) May 2, 2017

@WalshFreedom I'm so sorry God forgot to give you a heart. #bebetter — Ditti (@Ditti33) May 2, 2017

Joe, you won't even pay child support for your OWN kids. We already knew you felt this way, you worm. No need to tell us -- we're good. https://t.co/gwUPduG13g — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 2, 2017

Many of the Tweets refer to Walsh's patchy past about paying his child support back in 2011 and being known as America's most notorious "deadbeat dad". According to The Washington Post, Walsh owed his ex-wife over $100,000 in child support at one point.

He settled the issue back in 2012.

Sufficing to say, Kimmel's fans and friends came to his defense and since this is the age of putting in your two cents about every little thing, let's just say this won't be the last time someone comments an insensitive remark about someone's child who has a heart defect.

