Free smoke alarms to be installed in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas - The Brazos Valley American Red Cross is busy preparing for their door to door smoke alarm installation event this weekend.

American Red Cross Disaster Programs Specialist Nate Kidwell says they are partnering with the Bryan Fire Department to install alarms in Bryan homes that are considered high risk.

"We go in and install smoke alarms for free, so we go in and inspect their current alarms. If it's a battery operated one and the battery is dead, we will replace the battery. If it looks like it needs to be replaced, then we will replace it for them," said Kidwell.

The Red Cross is expecting to install 500 smoke alarms on Saturday and along with installation, they will also be educating the families on home fire safety.

"We'll talk to them about a home fire escape plan and we will also talk to them about other factors that can lead to home fires," said Kidwell.

This Home Fire Campaign installation event is ongoing and is part of a nationwide effort to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by house fires. In total, the American Red Cross has installed over half a million alarms so far.

Those who want to volunteer in this weekends event, or learn about more volunteer opportunities can sign up though the Brazos Valley American Red Cross Facebook page, or on the American Red Cross website.

