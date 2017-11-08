Funeral preparations for victims of deadly Texas church shooting

The community of Sutherland Springs is preparing to hold 26 funerals for the victims of the deadly church shooting.

A local company has come forward to donate all the caskets needed for the arrangements and the local district attorney's office is gathering funds to help the families of the victim's with the burials yet to come.

Flowers, stuffed animals and balloons have been accumulating as a memorial for the victims.

"You don't want to intrude on other people's grief," Betty Hooth. "But it's kind of becoming everyone's grief nowadays."

