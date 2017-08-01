Glittery iPhone cases recalled due to chemical burn risk

Your glittery iPhone case may look cool, but its contents could burn.

MixBin Electronics has issued a recall on certain styles of its iPhone cases filled with liquid glitter.

According to the company, the liquid inside the cases could cause skin irritation, blisters or burns if the case cracks and leaks, making contact with skin.

Affected cases were sold at Victoria's Secret, Tory Burch, Henri Bendel, Nordstrom Rack, Amazon and GetMixBin.com.

Those who have purchased one of the affected cases are eligible for a refund. To apply for a refund, click here to register.

To view photos of all affected cases, click here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV