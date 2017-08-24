Gov. Abbott speaks with President Trump about Hurricane Harvey

(Photo: Office of the Governor)

President Donald Trump called Texas Governor Greg Abbott Thursday to discuss Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to make landfall on the Texas coast Friday night, according to the Governor's office.

Trump told Abbott that all available resources from the federal government will assist in preparation as well as rescue and recovery efforts. Abbott told Trump that he will let him know any needs that Texas may have in the coming days.

Abbott also spoke with Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke and Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long Thursday to discuss hurricane preparedness.

Abbott preemptively declared a State of Disaster in 30 Texas counties on Wednesday in preparation for the hurricane.

You can find information and updates about Hurricane Harvey here.

