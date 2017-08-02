A police officer rescued a chicken from a garage, and his body cam captured it

A chicken rescue was caught on a Grand Prairie officer's body camera. Photo: Screengrab via GPPD

A Grand Prairie police officer’s body camera was rolling during a one-of-a-kind rescue early in the morning on July 30.

Police received a call in regards to a chicken stuck on top of the garage door, near the motor chain, at a family’s home. The chicken had been walking in the street before making its way into the garage.

Animal control wasn’t available at the time of the call, so Officer Lance Lybrand got the call.

He put on some gloves borrowed from the garage, got on a step stool and grabbed the chicken with his hands to return it to safety.

WATCH: Full video of chicken rescue

Of course, you don’t just rescue a chicken and NOT get a photo of the moment… The department posted the photo of Lybrand with the chicken to its Twitter page.

This chicken ruffled everyone’s feathers when he got wedged btwn the garage opener chain & ceiling. Our officer hatched a plan to save him! pic.twitter.com/xwH76Xeyyg — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) August 2, 2017

