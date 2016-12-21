Grieving mother starts random acts of kindness

Provided Photo: Ashley Wells (Photo: KCEN)

FORT HOOD - Roughly 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States each year, leaving families to silently grieve, but a woman living on Fort Hood is using her personal loss as a force for doing good.

Ashley Wells, whose husband is stationed on post, has been doing random acts of kindness since her son Hunter was stillborn at 38 weeks in October.

"I don't want this to be about me," Ashley said. "I want this to be about my son Hunter and his memory."

Using money originally intended to buy gifts for Hunter, she has been driving around Central Texas, donating to complete strangers. On Wednesday, Ashley showed up at a stranger's door and surprised a struggling mother of five with a $100 gift card to Target.

"It just makes me want to give to her, although I don't have anything to give," said Brittany Simpkins, the struggling mother, who lost her job this fall.

Ashley recently launched a Facebook page to offer support for grieving mothers.

Along with her husband and two other children, Ashley will move to Fort Wainwright in Alaska this February. She plans to continue her random acts of kindness there.

