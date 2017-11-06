H-E-B donating $150K, starting tearpad campaign for Sutherland Springs

H-E-B (Photo: Courtesy of H-E-B)

TEXAS - Following the Sutherland Springs church shooting outside of San Antonio that killed 26 people, H-E-B stores across Texas have launched a campaign to support the families affected by the tragedy.

H-E-B told KVUE Monday they will donate $150,000 and that they have launched a state-wide check stand tearpad campaign to support those affected by the mass shooting.

The campaign, which started Nov. 6, allows customers to make donations at the register in the amounts of $1, $3, $5, $50 or $100.

