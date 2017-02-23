Amazon's 'Alexa' guides users through CPR

Amazon Echo (Photo: Amazon Echo)

The voice-activated Amazon Echo can play your favorite songs from Spotify, set a timer and assist in all of your online-shopping needs.

Now, the device can help save lives.

According to a news release from the American Heart Association, Alexa, the voice of the smart device, will now be able to give all three instructions for CPR, heart attack and stroke warning signs.

Alexa, please change the thermostat, set a timer, help me save a life. #AHANews https://t.co/lPMvVPva8X pic.twitter.com/c7Go1H9YZR — American Heart Assoc (@American_Heart) February 23, 2017

Those faced with a medical emergency can say the following:

“Alexa, ask American Heart…how do I perform CPR?”

“Alexa, ask American Heart…what are the warning signs of a heart attack?”

“Alexa, ask American heart…what are the warning signs for stroke?”

Alexa offers the steps of hands-only CPR for a teen or adult who suddenly collapses.

According to the American Heart Association, an American suffers a stroke every 40 seconds. Roughly 2,200 Americans die from cardiovascular diseases every day. Cardiac arrest claims more than 350,000 lives a year.

Due to the urgency of these medical emergencies, Amazon’s Alexa first tells users to call 911 before offering other instructions.

“We need to create a culture where everybody is expected to be able to perform CPR who has the physical capability,” said Robert Neumer, M.D., Ph.D., chair of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School. “It’s not feasible to have everybody do a CPR course.”

