Brazos Valley Combating Parasites In Raw Fish

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- A dangerous parasite could be lurking in uncooked fish, new health study reports.

Sushi, became a concern for consumers because sushi is typically served with raw fish. However in Brazos County, there are protocols set in place to keep consumers safe.

"We know that there are parasites in raw fish, that's a fact," Shelly Cmajdalka said, the Health Specialist at Brazos County Health Department. "But within the food rules there are some guidelines to prevent that."

Cmajdalka suggest to cook fish to kill of parasites. In the case of sushi, freezing the fish at a specific temperature and time is set to kill the parasite.

"I''ll eat sushi for everyday for the rest of my life," Tai Lee said, the executive chef and owner or Veritas Wine and Bistro. "My parents have done it, my grand parents done it, it didn't bother them one bit."

Lee has been serving wing and fresh sushi in College Station for over 10 years. He tells us that making sure the fish is safe is a big reasonability for he and his team.

"I don't think any restaurateur in this area that would risk their reputation and lively hood to serve something contaminated," Lee said.

In order to combat potential parasite, he follows the guidelines set by the Brazos Valley Health Department, including his initial inspection of the fish, as freezing the fish.

"A huge credit to Don and Brazos Valley Health Department for doing their job educating us and making sure the restaurants are actually following those guidelines," Lee said. "They have been fantastic working as a partner. "

